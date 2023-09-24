BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,706.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $467,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,706.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 93.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $369,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 51.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

