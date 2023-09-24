Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97,671 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 380,005 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 217,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

