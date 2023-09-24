StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
