StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company's stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

