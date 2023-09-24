Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

GALT opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 163,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

