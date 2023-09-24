Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.