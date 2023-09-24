Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WTS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $172.32 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $192.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,961,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

