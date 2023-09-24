BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.31.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BSQUARE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

