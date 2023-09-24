BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
BSQUARE stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.31.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
