StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider's stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $392.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. Analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

