voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

voxeljet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VJET opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.84.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

