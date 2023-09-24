Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duck Creek Technologies
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.