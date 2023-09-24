StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

