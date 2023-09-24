WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 5.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.76.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
