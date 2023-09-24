WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

