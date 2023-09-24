StockNews.com Downgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Carriage Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $450.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Carriage Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

