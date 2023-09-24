ROHM Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 28th (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 28th.
ROHM Trading Up 0.0 %
ROHM stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. ROHM has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $50.07.
About ROHM
