TMT Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TMTCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

TMT Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 25th. TMT Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMT Acquisition stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. TMT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73.

Get TMT Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMTCU. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $607,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,055,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $612,000.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.