Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Sacks Parente Golf’s (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 25th. Sacks Parente Golf had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

SPGC opened at $1.29 on Friday. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Sacks Parente Golf

In other Sacks Parente Golf news, Director Brett Widney Hoge bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,400 shares in the company, valued at $545,468. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

