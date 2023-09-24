Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 26th

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, September 26th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 25th.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

NYSE FTK opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.80. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Recommended Stories

