Insider Buying: Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Penny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($15,112.10).
Nexteq Price Performance
LON NXQ opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.51) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.00 and a beta of 1.15. Nexteq plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.53).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Nexteq in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
About Nexteq
Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.
