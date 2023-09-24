Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $260.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $227.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.90 and its 200-day moving average is $280.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $224.57 and a 1 year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

