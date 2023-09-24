BMO Capital Markets Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

