Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $172.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $157.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

