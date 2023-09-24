BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSDFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of BRSD opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.22. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.55 ($0.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53.

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

