Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 78.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 69.60 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £980 million, a P/E ratio of -603.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,615.38%.

Insider Activity at Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Frances Davies acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,360 ($11,594.20). In related news, insider Frances Davies acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,360 ($11,594.20). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 169,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($157,004.83). Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.