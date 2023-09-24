Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Destiny Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of LON DEST opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.25 and a beta of 0.40. Destiny Pharma has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 61.85 ($0.77).
Destiny Pharma Company Profile
