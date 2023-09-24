Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Judges Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %
LON JDG opened at GBX 9,050 ($112.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,664.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,220.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,331.02. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 6,605 ($81.82) and a one year high of £103.50 ($128.21).
Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,175.26%.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
