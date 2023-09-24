Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON JDG opened at GBX 9,050 ($112.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,664.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,220.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,331.02. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 6,605 ($81.82) and a one year high of £103.50 ($128.21).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,175.26%.

In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,379 ($116.18) per share, for a total transaction of £375.16 ($464.71). Company insiders own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

