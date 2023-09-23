M. Kraus & Co Sells 227 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 152.3% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $308,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $249.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

