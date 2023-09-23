Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 169,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 31,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.59. The company has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

