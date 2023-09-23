Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

