Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 7,420 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

