Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.71. The stock has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

