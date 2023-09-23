United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

UPS stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.51 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.36. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

