Heritage Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

