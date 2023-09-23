SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

