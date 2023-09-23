Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

MA traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $402.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.