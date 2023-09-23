Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $889,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

