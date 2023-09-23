SFG Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $188.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

