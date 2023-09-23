Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

