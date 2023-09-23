RV Capital AG Has $63.07 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RV Capital AG cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 20.6% of RV Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RV Capital AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $206.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,951. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,323 shares of company stock worth $146,562,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

