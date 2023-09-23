Five Oceans Advisors Buys 62 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $396.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.07. The company has a market cap of $317.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

