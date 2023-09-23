Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. 2,986,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

