Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $158.19 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

