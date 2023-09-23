SFG Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

