Financial Council Asset Management Inc Makes New $215,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

HON opened at $189.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

