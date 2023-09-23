Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.80. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

