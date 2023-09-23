Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 242,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 582,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,761. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

