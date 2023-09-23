The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.71. 4,452,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,899. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

