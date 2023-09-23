Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 2,190 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

