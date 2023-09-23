Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 38,656 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

