Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 622,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

