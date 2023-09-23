Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

